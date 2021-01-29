Man charged with groping teen, kissing unconscious woman while intoxicated

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man is sitting behind bars in Huntingdon County Jail on indecent assault allegations involving a 17-year-old girl and a woman.

29-year-old Chad Atherton, of McVeytown, told state police he “drank too much and blacked out” at a Cromwell Township home the night of November 27 and didn’t remember much. Troopers contend Atherton groped a 17-year-old girl before he was later seen on top of and kissing an unconscious woman, according to charges filed in Orbisonia District Court.

State police noted in the charges that Atherton is also accused of giving the 17-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl alcohol and that he and other adults were drinking beer and shots of liquor.

Atherton has been charged with misdemeanor counts of indecent assault, indecent assault of an unconscious person, and furnishing alcohol to minors in early December. Atherton was scheduled to appear at a preliminary hearing on January 12, but he is now in jail in lieu of $50,000 cash bail and his new preliminary hearing date is February 10.