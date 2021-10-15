Man charged with damaging relatives trees, threatened to burn home

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Somerset County man is facing charges after state police say he damaged trees on his relative’s property and threatened to burn a house down.

The incident reportedly occurred on July 2 at a residence along Lower Listonburg Road in Addison Township when Douglas Cox, 41 of Confluence cut numerous trees on the property. According to state police, the cut trees were dangerously close to falling on the residence.

Cox’s relatives told police that he had threatened to cut down every tree on the property and burn the house to the ground if he was not given the property after his mother passed away. Cans of gas and various saws were reportedly observed near the scene.

Troopers say an estimated $2,500 in damages were done to the property.

Later that evening, state police found Cox back at the residence trying to start a fire. He was then taken into custody. Cox is charged with terroristic threats, harassment, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and driving with a suspended license.