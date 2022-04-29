HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Three Springs man was charged with homicide after the Huntingdon County District Attorney said he shot and killed a man during an argument.

Cole J. Campbell, 30, of Three Springs.

The shooting occurred on Sunday, April 3 around 7:30 p.m. when Cole J. Campbell, 30, got into an altercation with Timothy Skipper, 40, at a home along Campbell Circle in Clay Township. Skipper came to Campbell’s home to ask him to stop driving past his home at high speed.

During the argument, Campbell pointed an AR-15 rifle at Skipper which caused a scuffle, according to state police. Campbell reportedly shot Skipper three times inside his home shooting him in the leg, arm and chest. Skipper then crawled back outside where neighbors came to help him.

Skipper’s cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound to the chest following an autopsy at Mount Nittany Medical Center, according to District Attorney David Smith.

Troopers say Campbell showed video on his cell phone of the incident from two surveillance cameras he owned. A search warrant was also used to seize a recording device used in Campbells home surveillance system.

Family members and neighbors told state police the two had been feuding and explained Skipper asked Campbell to slow down several times because of his kids.

Campbell was charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and terroristic threats. He is being held at Huntingdon County Prison after his bail was denied.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 11.