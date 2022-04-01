ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is behind bars after police say he assaulted a woman during an argument.

The incident occurred on Thursday, March 31 when Rick Spurling, 37, returned home from work at 3:30 p.m. Spurling and the woman started arguing after she said he came home smelling of alcohol, according to Altoona police. He then reportedly grabbed the woman in a chokehold and dragged her from the living room to the kitchen.

The woman told police she lost consciousness and later woke up after an unknown amount of time. She then left the home but later returned at 9:45 p.m. and said Spurling was asleep.

Spurling then woke up and started assaulting the woman again while she was cleaning up glass from a mirror that shattered during the first altercation. The woman reported that he flicked her on the nose and grabbed her hair. She asked Spurling to let her go but he placed her in another chokehold.

The woman said Spurling then let her go after a brief moment and left the home when she called 911. Police spoke to Spurling in the alley behind the residence where he claimed the woman was upset with him believing he was involved with another woman. Spurling also told police that the woman flicked him in the nose and denied anything physical took place.

Spurling was arrested and taken to Blair County Prison where he is being held on $75,000 bail. He faces felony charges including aggravated assault with attempts to cause serious bodily injury, strangulation, simple assault and harassment.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 13.