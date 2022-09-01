CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — New charges of rape and aggravated assault of a child have been filed against a man who is already serving 10-30 years for a similar crime, according to court documents.

Douglas Bloom, 43, was sentenced by a Jefferson County judge to serve 10-30 years for the rape of a child in 2016. He’s now facing 68 new felonies after a teen came forward about him assaulting and raping her between the ages of 4 and 9 years old.

Douglas Bloom, 43, SCI Benner Township

According to the teen during an interview, she told police she would often visit her aunt in DuBois and venture to another apartment to visit Bloom. She told police that he began to assault her with his fingers and over time, worked his way up to rape her multiple times a month until she was nine.

The teen also told police about a time she witnessed bloom sexually assault the child he’s currently in prison for.

The teen’s mother related to police that Bloom sexually assaulted her when she was nine years old and he was 12.

The statements were mostly backed up by Bloom, according to the criminal complaint. Bloom’s account was slightly different though as he said he never had sexual intercourse with the most recent teen to come forward, however, he allegedly admitted to police that he’s sexually attracted to children.

Bloom denied having any other victims.

Bloom now faces 68 new felony charges ranging from rape of a child to aggravated assault of a minor under 13 years old including sexual assault and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse.

According to court documents, Bloom has no bail and a hearing is not yet scheduled as he’s currently serving 10-30 years in SCI Benner Township.