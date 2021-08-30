Man charged with breaking into ex-mother-in-law’s business

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bedford man has been charged with burglary after state police say he broke into his ex-mother-in-law’s business.
Joseph Metz, 33, reportedly admitted to breaking into Doggie Styles Grooming along Feathers Road in Kimmel Township on Aug. 12 around 5 p.m. Metz told troopers that he went to the business searching for his daughter and removed an air conditioner from a window to gain access. Once inside, state police say he opened and looked through multiple items.
THE LATEST FROM WTAJ:
The ex-mother-in-law and business owner confirmed the incident with troopers and said the air conditioner had been damaged from being left on the ground running.
Metz reportedly confessed to the break-in while he was being processed by state police on a separate incident. He’s now facing charges including felony burglary, criminal trespass and criminal mischief.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.