Man charged with breaking into ex-mother-in-law’s business

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bedford man has been charged with burglary after state police say he broke into his ex-mother-in-law’s business.

Joseph Metz, 33, reportedly admitted to breaking into Doggie Styles Grooming along Feathers Road in Kimmel Township on Aug. 12 around 5 p.m. Metz told troopers that he went to the business searching for his daughter and removed an air conditioner from a window to gain access. Once inside, state police say he opened and looked through multiple items.

The ex-mother-in-law and business owner confirmed the incident with troopers and said the air conditioner had been damaged from being left on the ground running.

Metz reportedly confessed to the break-in while he was being processed by state police on a separate incident. He’s now facing charges including felony burglary, criminal trespass and criminal mischief.