Man charged with attempted murder after Christmas Eve standoff in Clearfield County

KARTHUS TWP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police have filed charges for the attempted murder of a law enforcement officer after a standoff in Karthus Township on Christmas Eve.

According to the complaints, a warrant was issued for 46-year-old Shannon Quick after a victim went to the police about him threatening to beat her up and kill her over the course of a few days. When police arrived at the home at 181 Potter Street, Quick barricaded himself in, forcing PSP SERT to be called in.

The SERT team responded on Christmas Eve at roughly 10:30 p.m. where they attempted to get Quick to surrender and exit the house. There was an active 302 warrant for Quick and a search warrant for the house. While negotiating with Quick, he was told a team was going to fire a bean bag through the window.

Quick then fired his gun at the team of four, missing as the bullet struck the ground in front of them.

The SERT team was able to get Quick out of the house and placed him into custody overnight into Christmas morning.

Quick is now facing charges of attempted murder of an officer, attempted homicide, terroristic threats with intent to terrorize, harassment, simple assault, and possible related charges.