Man charged with assault involving golf club, shotgun

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is behind bars after police say he beat a family member with a golf club and then threatened them with a shotgun.

26-year-old Damien Lee is charged with felony counts of aggravated assault along with misdemeanor charges that include simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and possessing instruments of crime after Altoona police responded to a home on the 2500 block of Fourth Avenue Monday just before 8 a.m., according to the charges.

Police say Lee broke a golf club when he swung and struck a family member twice in the arm after an argument turned violent. He is also accused of then pointing a loaded shotgun at two family members before he was tackled and held until officers arrived.

According to the report, a family member told police that Lee had recently moved in, had addiction problems, and recently broke up with his girlfriend.

Magisterial District Judge Ben Jones set Lee’s bail at $50,000. He remains in Blair County prison with a preliminary hearing slated for January 6.