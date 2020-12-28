Man charged with assault after strangling woman in parent’s home

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man has been charged with assault and robbery after he allegedly strangled a woman in his parent’s home.

According to reports, the woman had dropped her children off at 32-year-old Robert Hoey’s parent’s house around 4 p.m. on Sunday. Hoey reportedly became violent with the woman after he asked her to show him her breasts to which she refused. Hoey allegedly choked the woman and pushed her against a hallway wall and then repeatedly struck the woman’s head against the wall while hitting her face.

The attack reportedly stopped after Hoey’s parents separated them. Hoey then allegedly picked up the woman’s phone that she had dropped during the incident and placed it in his pocket. He initially refused to give the woman’s phone back but his mother was able to retrieve it from him.

The woman then left the scene and contacted police. Officers investigating the incident reportedly found the woman to have dry blood coming from her nose and behind her right ear as well as a broken tooth on the left side of her mouth.

Hoey has been charged with robbery threatening to or inflict bodily injury, strangulation, simple assault, and harassment. He was arraigned Monday afternoon by Magisterial District Judge Ben Jones. Hoey’s bail has been set at $75,000.