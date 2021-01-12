Police: Man charged after chasing wife, slashing her tire

CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Emporium man has been charged with aggravated assault and harassment after police say he pursued his spouse and a man in a vehicle and later slashed their tire Monday night.

According to police reports, 27-year-old Derek Glover followed his wife along with a man in his pickup truck when they pulled out of a gas station in Emporium. While on the roadway, Glover allegedly pursued the two in an aggressive manner and crashed into the back of their car while driving.

The spouse who was reportedly driving at the time attempted to flee from Glover by turning around to travel in the opposite direction. However, Glover allegedly continued to pursue the vehicle throughout Emporium borough. The chase ended when the two pulled into a driveway on Old West Creek Road to ask residents for help. It was at this time Glover allegedly exited his truck wielding a knife and slashed the left rear tire of the car. He thereafter fled the scene.

Police later made contact with Glover at the intersection of Spruce Street and 3rd Street where he reportedly admitted to chasing the two and slashing their vehicle tire.

Glover now faces a slew of charges that include aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and harassment.

