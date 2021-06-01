Man charged with possession of drug-laced candy, stolen gun

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man has been charged after police found marijuana and candies containing controlled substances in his truck.

According to the Brookville Police Department, the 33-year-old man was pulled over in his Ford F150 truck for an equipment violation that lead officers to search the vehicle. Drug detecting dogs utilized during the search located a locked toolbox and signaled that controlled substances may be contained inside.

After obtaining a search warrant, officers seized 11 packages of marijuana, 51 packages of candies containing controlled substances, various waxes, pastes, and butters containing THC, numerous drug trafficking equipment, over $1,080 in drug trafficking funds, counterfeit $100 bills, and a stolen firearm.

The driver was subsequently arrested and now faces charges. He is currently being held at SCI Smithfield awaiting a preliminary hearing.

The department is also urging parents to be aware of these controlled substances disguised as candy. This includes anything from gummy bears, worms, rings, candy bars and lip balms.