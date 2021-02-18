Man charged in DUI related crash that sent teen to hospital

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon County man charged in a January crash that left a 14-year-old pinned under an SUV will face trial.

Colton Johnson, 26, of Mill Creek, is facing charges of felony aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence, accidents resulting in serious bodily injury, as well as misdemeanor DUI charges. He has waived all charges on to Huntingdon County Court on Wednesday.

Johnson was behind the wheel of his 2004 Honda Odyssey van on Jan. 7 when he reportedly slammed into the back of an SUV that was in the middle turning lane on Route 22 in Mill Creek, according to charges filed by state police.

The impact launched the Chevrolet Trailblazer carrying three people into the air causing the SUV to roll four or five times before it came to rest on top of a 14-year-old girl passenger.

The driver, another passenger and a bystander rolled the SUV off the girl’s arm to free her. State police noted while the girl underwent multiple surgeries at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, she suffered a broken pelvis in the crash and her doctors remain unsure whether she will ever walk again or be able to have children naturally.

State police contend Johnson told troopers at the hospital after the crash he was drunk and didn’t remember the crash. He reportedly said he left his mother’s house in Huntingdon after drinking Fireball whiskey, Jack Daniel’s whiskey and beer. According to Johnson, his mother tried to stop him from driving but he got behind the wheel anyway.

Huntingdon County District Attorney Dave Smith said he is pleased with the work of state police in bring charges against Johnson.

“Driving while impaired is the easiest crime to prevent,” said Smith, adding that the consequences of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs are significant.

Johnson remains free, having posted $50,000 cash bail through a bail bond company on Feb. 8, three days after he was arraigned on the charges. A formal arraignment in Huntingdon County Court is slated for Apr. 1.