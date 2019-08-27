Man charged in 2016 death of pastor and wife gets sentenced

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The man charged in a crash that killed a pastor and his wife at the Logan Town Shopping Centre in 2016 was sentenced on Tuesday.

James McCleary was driving at the shopping center when he drove over a median and lost control, striking two cars and killing Jerry and Kathy Hayward. Results showed McCleary had THC in his system at the time.

McCleary pleaded no contest in May to his charges, which included homicide by vehicle and driving under the influence.

Linda Bagley, Jerry’s mother, hugged McCleary after giving her testimony and told him she forgave him because that’s what Jerry and Kathy would’ve wanted.

She shared she frequently has coffee with God, and feels her son’s spirit around her on a daily basis.

“One of the things that I do is when I see a car that looks exactly like the one he was driving, I’ll come out of the grocery store, and there’ll be a silver car sitting right next to mine, I’ll go, ‘Not funny, Jerry,’ because he has a sense of humor that was a killer, and so I always figure he’s always watching over me, so he would want me to forgive. He wouldn’t want me to be angry and hold a grudge so I feel I’m doing what Jerry and Kathy would want, and I know they’ve forgiven him. “ Linda Bagley, Jerry Hayward’s mother

Judge Timothy Sullivan sentenced McCleary to 15-30 months in Blair County Prison by 3 p.m. next Friday, September 6. He was given extra time due to an existing medical condition.