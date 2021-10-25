Man charged in 16-year-old Bedford County rape case

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. – (WTAJ) A Wilkes-Barre man is in Bedford County Jail after police said DNA tied him to a 2005 rape case.

Naeem Yusef Bernard, 39, is charged with felony counts that include rape, rape of a child and aggravated indecent assault in the 2005 sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl.

According to the charges, the girl reported the sexual assault immediately after it happened on Aug. 10, 2005, with Bedford Borough police being told the suspect’s name was “Uself Bernard” who went by the nickname “Half-pint” and that he was from Wilkes-Barre.

Evidence was collected from the scene and from the girl at the hospital, where she was taken after the incident. In 2005, police were not able to locate any “Uself Bernard.” In 2020, the victim called Bedford Borough police to check on the status of her case.

Re-opening the case, police pulled information from the original report in a fresh attempt to find the man.

The investigation led to Naeem Yusef Bernard, now 39 years old and living in Wilkes-Barre as a registered sex offender.

Bedford police then found an online article from a local newspaper detailing Bernard’s arrest in March 2018 for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl while she slept.

Since Bernard was a Tier 2 registered sex offender, he would have had to supply his DNA to enter into the national database CODIS.

Hair collected as evidence in 2005 hadn’t come up with a hit due to it only producing a partial and incomplete profile. A lab requested police send the blood and sexual assault kit evidence, as well as resubmit the hair to undergo analysis with “newer technology and methods that existed in 2005,” Bedford police noted in the charges.

That analysis then came back with enough probable cause to get a DNA swab from Bernard, who was then charged in March. Bernard was listed as non-compliant on the Megan’s Law website and last checked in with state police in June 2020, according to the website.

At his arraignment Monday, bail was set at $75,000 cash and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 3.