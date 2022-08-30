ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Butler man is in jail after he was charged with threatening to shoot another man and driving while intoxicated.

On Aug. 23, just before 6 p.m., state police were sent to Owls Nest Road in Highland Township for possible gunshots. According to court documents, a man called police saying someone was shooting at another man who called him for help near a duck pond.

Troopers learned the person accused of firing shots was Gary Reed Jr., 51, who left the area in a red Chevy Silverado. Soon after, Reed was stopped by police on Owls Nest Road where he was asked to step out of his truck.

Reed appeared to be heavily intoxicated as he struggled to follow the officer’s directions and move from the driver’s seat of the truck, according to state police. During the stop, police discovered Reed had a DUI suspension and was not allowed to be driving a vehicle.

When asked if there were any guns in the truck, Reed told state police he had a “ghost gun” that was loaded and didn’t have serial numbers on it. Reed also said he only had a couple of beers while fishing and didn’t shoot at anyone, according to the criminal complaint.

Reed appeared muddy and was only wearing underwear, according to the criminal complaint. Troopers also noted Reed had bloodshot eyes, was unable to properly speak, smelled of alcohol and urinated himself while being questioned.

Reed was arrested and taken to Penn Highlands Elk Hospital where he refused to have his blood drawn.

The man who claimed Reed shot at him spoke to state police in Marienville. He told troopers he tried to help Reed load his truck with fishing equipment but Reed refused his help. The man also said he ran into the woods after Reed pulled out a pistol, pointed it at him and said he was going to shoot him, according to the charges filed.

State police later discovered Reed had a criminal history, with a felony that prohibited him from owning a firearm. Reed was also previously convicted of 5 DUIs and found to be on probation in Butler County.

Reed was arraigned on Aug. 25 in Johnsonburg District Court and placed in Elk County Prison on $20,000 bail. He faces several misdemeanor charges including terroristic threats, DUI, recklessly endangering another person, illegal possession of a firearm and other related charges.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 7.