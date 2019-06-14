Man charged for sexually assaulting 1-year-old

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A State College man is facing several charges after police said he sexually assaulted a 1-year-old.

According to police, 51-year-old Jackson Baker, of State College, was seen engaging in sexual acts with the child.

In February 2019, police spoke to a State College High School student, who told a school counselor that her father was a pedophile. Police also spoke to the student’s boyfriend who said he observed Baker engaging in sexual acts and exposing himself to the 1-year-old.

Police say they met with Baker, who said he had once worked as a youth pastor and an arborist, which caused him to move across the country many times over the last 20 years. Police say Baker never had credentials to be a youth pastor through Assembly of God churches.

In a later interview, Baker told police more about his criminal background, including arrests for assault, assault with a deadly weapon, arson, and theft.

He is now facing several charges, including rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors and indecent exposure.

Baker was unable to post his $200,000 bail and will be held in the Centre County Prison.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 19 at the Centre County Courthouse.

