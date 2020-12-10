Man charged with sexual assault of a minor in Clearfield County

CURWENSVILLE, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Curwensville man is facing charges after allegedly engaging in sexual acts with a young child beginning back in March.

Kenneth Earl Rowles III, 42, was arraigned Wednesday after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

According to the report, the girl went to her mother and described in detail what had been happening, at which point the mother contacted police.

The young girl was interviewed at the child advocacy center by a forensic interviewer where she disclosed the sexual acts, which reportedly happened several times.

On Dec. 9, an arrest warrant was issued and Rowles was arrested and arraigned. He was placed in Clearfield County Jail on $250,000 bail.