Man charged for rape, captivity of teen and child in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Somerset County man is behind bars after the alleged rape and captivity of a teen and child in September.

Police were called to a parking lot near Graham Avenue in Windber to find an 18-year-old and 12-year-old not wearing shoes or a jacket, with one of their mother’s, stating they were assaulted, raped, and kept from leaving the apartment of 29-year-old Anthony J. Colangelo, Jr.

Through the investigation, the two explained to Windber police that the 18-year-old was Snapchatting with Colangelo about drinking and smoking weed. After meeting with him, both went back to his apartment on Graham Avenue. They began drinking alcohol mixed with Pepsi and smoked from a bowl, according to the complaint.

After, they told police they felt extremely intoxicated and went to Colangelo’s bed to lay down. When he followed them, they went back downstairs to his couch. That was when they said he began to try and undress the 18-year-old. Both stated that they would start to wake up and push him away only to pass out again. She also stated she woke several times to find him sexually assaulting her.

ANTHONY COLANGELO, 29

At one point, the pantsless Colangelo was pushed away from the 18-year-old by the 12-year-old when she fell and he began to sexually assault her, they told police

Colangelo reportedly locked their phones in a cabinet during all of this and when they tried to leave, he would block and barricade the doors.

Eventually, the two were able to use Colangelo’s cell phone to text and call their parents. They told police that when he found out they did this, he got angry and demanded that they leave the house.

Both were found with one of the girl’s parents in the parking lot when police arrived.

Colangelo is now facing felony charges including rape, deviate sexual intercourse with a child, false imprisonment of a minor, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, and various misdemeanors as well.

He’s currently in Somerset County Prison unable to post $75,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 13.