1  of  2
Breaking News
Body found in Huntingdon County apartment, State Police on scene Police: 1 dead after car drives into Blair County building

Man charged for assaulting police officers on New Year’s Day

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. MARYS, Pa. (WTAJ)– An Elk County man is charged with assaulting police officers early New Year’s Day.

Police charged 25-year-old Cody Overturf of St. Marys with aggravated assault, resisting arrest and driving under the influence.

According to the criminal complaint, around 2:50 a.m. on New Year’s Day, an off-duty Emporium police officer noticed Overturf trying to drive away after crashing his vehicle.

The complaint states police pulled Overturf over and noticed a smell of alcohol.

Police says Overturf became aggressive and started spitting and kicking at police officers and resisted arrest.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss