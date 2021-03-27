Man charged, another facing arrest after robbery & assault of juveniles

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two men are facing criminal charges after Clearfield Borough police say they robbed and assaulted two juveniles.

The incident reportedly occurred on March 8 when Jarrod Gesin of Dubois and Jonathan Lippart of Harrisburg targeted two juveniles in the East End area of the Borough.

Gesin was arrested by DuBois City Police on March 24 and was arraigned and placed in Clearfield County Jail on $100,000 bail. Police say Lippart has not been located and still has an active arrest warrant.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lippart is asked to contact police. Both men are facing multiple charges including robbery, terroristic threats, and assault.