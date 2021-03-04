Man charged after strangling teen girl for reporting PFA violation

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing charges after he reportedly attacked a teenage girl as she was walking to the Altoona Police Department to report a Protection From Abuse (PFA) violation against him.

The incident occurred on Feb. 19 when 18-year-old Jevaughn Brown began following the girl as she walked to the police station. Brown reportedly followed the girl for several blocks before he grabbed her by the throat with both hands, shoved her to the ground and choked her preventing her from breathing for 6-7 seconds, according to police.

It’s also alleged that Brown covered the girl’s mouth as she tried screaming for help. The girl managed to get away from him and proceeded to the station. Police noted that part of the incident was captured on the station’s surveillance cameras.

Brown is currently awaiting trial for a Nov. 12 incident where he was charged with felony burglary, strangulation and misdemeanor simple assault. He was released on an unsecured $30,000 bond.

He now faces additional charges of strangulation, intimidation of a witness, terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment.