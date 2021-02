ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Elk County man has been charged after state troopers say he sexually assaulted a woman.

The incident reportedly occurred just before 8:30 p.m. Friday when 34-year-old Charles Nussbaum, of Kersey, sexually assaulted a woman and exposed himself to her multiple times, according to Ridgeway state police.

Nussbaum was arrested and taken to Elk County Jail. He’s now facing assault charges.