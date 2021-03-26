Man charged after selling stolen log skidder

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Curwensville man is facing charges after state police say he sold a log skidder he did not own.

47-year-old Jason Whitaker reportedly sold the Timberjack 225 Essex Log Skidder for $12,000 without the original owner’s permission or knowledge. State troopers were first alerted of the incident when the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources reported the log skidder broken down on the roadway with two individuals claiming ownership of the vehicle.

Whitaker is now facing charges including theft of mislaid property and theft of unlawful taking.