Man charged after stealing ATV

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Somerset man is facing charges after state police say he stole an ATV while test driving it.

39-year-old John Tinkey was asked by an individual to test drive a newly repaired ATV. Tinkey allegedly drove off the owner’s property with the vehicle and never returned.

Several attempts were reportedly made by the owner to contact Tinkey and have the ATV returned to no avail.

Charged were subsequently filed against Tinkey. He was placed into police custody and faces felony theft by unlawful taking and misdemeanor unauthorized use of motor vehicle charges.