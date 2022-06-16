BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Mifflin County man is facing felony charges after state police say he exchanged nude pictures with and groomed a 14-year-old girl on Snapchat.

Zachary Rogers, 30, was accused of sending the messages when Bedford State Police found a Snapchat account belonging to him while they were investigating a separate case in April. The teen reportedly sent Rogers an explicit photo through the app in November 2021 and Rogers also sent an explicit photo of himself.

State police say Rogers then had multiple conversations with the girl about meeting to have sex and discussed their age differences.

When questioned by state police on June 1, Rogers claimed he usually doesn’t send explicit photos to anyone and said he had never spoken to a minor about having sex prior to talking with the teen. He told police he realized what he was doing was wrong and removed the girl from his Snapchat account.

Rogers was charged with unlawful contact with a minor, child pornography, displaying obscene or sexual material and corruption of minors. He was released on $100,000 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for for June 29.