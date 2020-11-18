Man charged after making false kidnapping reports to police

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing charges after police say he made bogus 911 calls about a false kidnapping.

According to a criminal complaint, police were dispatched on August 13 to a residence in the Tyrone Borough for a report of a potential kidnapping. Upon investigation, police made contact with the victim and found she was not kidnapped and was in fact at home.

Police thereafter contacted 26-year-old Fletcher Hawkins the individual who placed the 911 call. Hawkins was reportedly unable to provide any motive for the false reporting, and he told police he had done cocaine and was just quote “Freaking out.”

Hawkins is now facing misdemeanor charges that include making false reports to law enforcement authorities.