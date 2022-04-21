JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man from Ardmore, PA led Johnstown police on an extensive car chase throughout the city Tuesday that ended with him attempting to hide in a woman’s home.

The pursuit that stretched over nine miles started on April 19 at 7:13 p.m. when police were sent to Oakhurst Homes to find Michael Allen, 29, who was wanted for theft and homicide. When traveling to Oakhurst Homes, a dark grey Ford Fusion matching the description of Allen’s vehicle passed a police cruiser on North Sheridan Street.

Allen reportedly drove through several neighborhoods before turning onto Chandler Avenue. The high-speed chase continued onto Fairfield Avenue and Broad Street, where Allen eventually made his way onto Route 56 east toward Richland Township.

The chase continued through several other neighborhoods before Allen stopped the car outside a home on Fernwood Place.

Allen left the car and took off on foot. Police say officers chased Allen around the outside of the home but were unable to catch him. A woman then reportedly stepped out of the home wanting to know what was happening. As police told the woman to go back inside, they noticed Allen’s footprints on the snow-covered ground that lead to a door on the back porch.

Police realized Allen had entered the home after the woman told them she was locked out and her 2-year-old daughter and dog were still inside. An officer then kicked the door in and removed the 2-year-old and dog as they searched for Allen.

Muddy footprints were reportedly found on the floor inside that led upstairs. Police then stood at the bottom of the stairs and announced to Allen that the house was surrounded and told him to come down. The Special Emergency Response Team was also called to the scene.

After an hour, Allen reportedly surrendered and was taken into custody. He was set to Cambria County Prison where he is being held on $75,000 bail.

Allen was charged with flight to avoid apprehension, fleeing or attempting to elude police, recklessly endangering another person, driving with suspended operating privileges, reckless driving, careless driving and various traffic violations.