Man charged after crashing vehicle he wasn’t authorized to drive

BROOKVILLE, JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Clearfield County man is charged for crashing a car police say he wasn’t supposed to be driving in Jefferson County.

Police responded to a crash in on East Main Street in Brookville on July 25.

Police say the driver was 48-year-old David Larson of Mahaffey, Clearfield County.

According to the criminal complaint, Larson was complaining of numb legs and other pain at the scene.

The next day, an individual reported to police that Larson should not have been driving.

Larson is charged with unauthorized use of an automobile.