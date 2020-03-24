Man charged after breaking into parent’s home, stealing meatballs

FOX TOWNSHIP, ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police out of Ridgway have charged a Dagus Mines man after allegedly breaking into his parent’s home while they were in Florida.

The incident happened just before 11 a.m. on March 18. Police report that Michael Knepp, 43, was advised to stay off of the property while his parents were in Florida.

Police report that Knepp had stolen frozen meatballs and chocolate chips.

Knepp is now facing charges for burglary, criminal trespassing, theft, and receiving stolen property.