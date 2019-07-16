Man caught with loaded gun at University Park Airport

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers stopped a man, of Linden, Pennsylvania, when they spotted a gun in the checkpoint x-ray machine.

The man was found with a 9mm caliber gun that was loaded with eight bullets.

According to James Meyer, Executive Director of University Park Airport, the man’s gun was inside his bag. Meyer said the man wasn’t trying to conceal the weapon and wasn’t planning on taking it on the flight, but forgot to take it out of his bag.

The weapon was turned over to Penn State Police.

Meyer says the man’s name was run through security systems and was found not to be a threat, and was allowed to board his flight; however, he will lose the weapon and have to pay a fine.

This is the first gun caught at University Park Airport this year.