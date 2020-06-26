Man caught with loaded gun at University Park Airport

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Georgia man was stopped by TSA officers when they spotted a .40 caliber handgun loaded with 12 bullets in his carry-on bag at University Park Airport on Thursday, June 25.

Penn State University Police were called after the TSA officer spotted the gun in the X-Ray machine at the checkpoint. Police confiscated the firearm before questioning the man.

According to the report, the Georgia man told police he had driven to Pennsylvania for his job, which is how he came to be in possession of the handgun in PA.

This is the first gun caught at University Park Airport this year.

TSA reserves the right to issue a civil penalty to travelers who have guns with them at a checkpoint. This applies to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits because even though an individual may have a concealed carry permit, it does not allow for a firearm to be carried onto an airplane.