ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was charged Thursday after police said he was caught with heroin during a traffic stop and assaulted an officer while he was being arrested at the department.

Benjamin Guerin, 43, was stopped by police on Sept. 8 while he driving his sedan at 1:46 a.m. According to Altoona police, Guerin’s vehicle had a side headlight that was out and tinted windows that were too dark to see through.

Guerin was stopped in the parking lot of 7th Avenue Sheetz where he reportedly told police he was already stopped earlier in the night because his inspection, registration and insurance were expired. When an officer asked him for paperwork and his driver’s license, Guerin was allegedly seen making quick movements and behaving oddly. He then handed the officer a pink purchase slip for his car and a piece of paper claiming to be his registration. Police noted the paper Guerin provided was not a vehicle registration, according to court documents.

After the officer returned to his vehicle, Guerin was allegedly seen moving around in his car and doing something with his hands. Guerin was then asked to step out of the car 13 times before he was removed. He then struggled and pulled away from the officer as he was being handcuffed, according to police.

While Guerin was being searched by police, empty wax packets were reportedly found in his wallet. A large number of rubber bands were also allegedly found in his car along with a meth pipe and two bundles of heroin. The vehicle was then taken to the Altoona Police Department while a search warrant was being secured, according to the criminal complaint.

Guerin was taken by ambulance to UPMC Altoona when he started complaining of heart issues after being told he was under arrest, according to police. He also allegedly told an officer he had used meth the day before. It was determined Guerin was under the influence of meth when he was driving and he was distributing the drugs based on the items collected from his car, police noted.

While an arrest warrant was being obtained for Guerin, police said he called the station at 3:30 a.m. asking to get his car back. Guerin allegedly told police he had an attorney with him and they could not keep his car. Police then told Guerin he would be taken into custody for a felony warrant after Guerin said he was going to come to the station.

At 4:15 a.m., Guerin arrived at the station and spoke to an officer who told Guerin he was under arrest due to the number of drugs found in his car. After arguing with the officer, Guerin then tried to leave the station and began running towards the front door, according to court documents. As officers chased after Guerin, he reportedly threw a full cup of coffee at them.

The altercation made its way outside the station where Guerin fell to the ground and grabbed an officer by his throat and uniform as he was being arrested, according to police. Guerin was eventually apprehended after three officers held him down and placed him in handcuffs. One officer reportedly injured his hand during the arrest.

After police secured a search warrant for Guerin’s vehicle, 19 more wax packets full of heroin were found along with more rubber bands, empty wax packets and baggies.

Guerin faces several felony and misdemeanor charges including aggravated assault, escape, possession with intent to deliver, DUI and other related offenses. He was arraigned on Thursday morning and placed in Blair County Prison on $100,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 21.