Police: Man caught with cannabis candy, weed, $1,200 cash on PA Turnpike

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Somerset troopers arrested a man after they found four pounds of weed, cannabis candy, $1,200 and other drug paraphernalia in his car.

On Aug. 28 around 3:30 p.m., 30-year-old Andrew Jensen, of Bala Cynwyd, was pulled over in his gray 2012 BMW near mile marker 94.5 on the turnpike in Westmoreland County, according to state police.

During the stop, police could smell the marijuana coming from inside the vehicle, and they suspected criminal activity was present.

Jensen’s vehicle was towed and a search warrant yielded the evidence.