Man breaks into mobile home, threatens to shoot neighbor

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in Bedford say that 60-year-old Steven Hess, of Gettysburg, was taken into custody Sunday after an incident that involved breaking into a mobile home and violent threats.

According to the press release, Hess arrived at an unoccupied mobile home on Valley View Road in Broad Top Township on the afternoon of Thursday June 18.

Hess then broke into the home and spent the night.

Police say that while staying at the home, Hess threatened to shoot a neighbor.

A warrant was obtained for Hess on Friday, June 19, for felony criminal trespass and misdemeanor harassment.

Hess was arrested outside of UPMC Bedford and a bail has been set for him at 15 thousand dollars at the Bedford County Jail.