Man assaults ex-girlfriend, friend after breaking into apartment

STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — Police responded to a trespassing call around 7 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, on Vairo Blvd that resulted in charges being filed against a New York man.

Police have charged 25-year-old Dalton Cruz after he reportedly kicked open the door of his ex-girlfriend’s apartment before assaulting her friend inside, all while trying to retrieve a necklace he gave her.

Cruz said he had messaged his ex-girlfriend about coming for the necklace when she replied that she sent the necklace back to his New York address. Cruz was able to kick the door open, damaging it.

The ex-girlfriend told police that she went to go get the necklace and came back to her friend laying on the floor after Cruz slapped him and was now kicking him in the midsection.

Cruz reportedly left and the came back with his cell phone recording. She tried to turn the light off so he couldn’t record but he grabbed her arm and pushed her to the floor.

It was around this point that police arrived and say that Cruz tried to flee the area. They found him in the area of another building. He identified himself as Cruz, the ex-boyfriend of the victim.