ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A secret soup recipe was the reason a Tyrone man broke into a house, or at least, that’s what he told police.

Joshua Wertz (Blair County Prison intake photo 2021)

Joshua Wertz, 29, was taken into custody on June 10 after police found him in a residence on the 1900 block of 5th avenue in the City of Altoona. Wertz reportedly broke in and started causing damage by cutting up a phone charger and destroying a can of soup.

He then set fire to a few small items such as a pokemon card and some mail, leaving burn marks on the carpet. Witnesses, including the person living there, arrived at the house and called police after noticing the front door was open.

Wertz was reportedly found sitting on the couch with a wrench. Once one of the witnesses realized who he was, they calmly talked until police arrived. When asked why he broke in, Wertz told police he was looking for a phone that had a secret soup recipe on it, according to the criminal complaint.

Wertz was placed in Blair County Prison on $50,000 bail.

In 2021, Wertz was arrested by police for chasing a group of construction workers with a machete in the city, telling police he used bath salts and it was all a “misunderstanding.”

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 22 for the home burglary.