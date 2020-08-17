Man attempts to escape police in on-foot pursuit

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man was taken into police custody on Saturday after he attempted to elude police in an on-foot pursuit.

The incident occurred on Wolf Run Road after officers reportedly attempted to stop a vehicle for various traffic violations. The driver failed to stop and later bailed from the moving vehicle leaving his passenger behind.

The driver later identified as Joel Blaurock, 28, of Hyde, reportedly fled into the woods attempting to escape. Officers located Blaurock near the area of scene hours later and took him into custody.

An investigation revealed that Blaurock reportedly had a suspended license due to a previous DUI offense as well as active warrants through Centre County and Ohio for a parole violation.

Blaurock is currently in the Clearfield County jail on his warrants and faces additional charges for fleeing and eluding, flight to avoid apprehension, reckless endangering another person, and eight traffic violations.