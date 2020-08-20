Man attacked by three suspects while fishing in Bedford County

CUMBERLAND VALLEY TWP., BEDFORD CO., Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police out of Bedford are searching for three suspects who reportedly attacked a 63-year-old man who was fishing on a bridge in Bedford County.

Troopers report that the man was at the intersection of Evitts Creek Road and Pine Ridge Road on the bridge that spans the lower end of Lake Gordon in the afternoon of Aug. 5.

Two unknown men and a woman assaulted the 63-year-old who was fishing at the time. They left him with injuries before fleeing the area.

According to the release, the three suspects were in an older blue Ford Focus sedan.

Anyone with any information is asked to call PSP Bedford at 814-623-6133.