JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are looking for the man responsible for breaking into the Reynoldsville Gospel Center and stealing $746 worth of items.

Sometime between July 24 and Aug. 4, an unknown person gained entry into the church on more than one occasion both by force and no force. The potential suspect was seen via camera within the church on Aug. 3. The suspect is described as a white man with light-colored hair wearing dark clothing, dark gloves and carrying a dark color gym bag.

The man is accused of stealing four YI home security cameras, a general electric refrigerator, a 20 pack of AA batteries and garbage bags during the time frame.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to state police in DuBois at 814-371-4652.