Man assaulted with chemicals in Lowe’s parking lot

SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ ) — State Police are searching for information on an assault that happened in the parking lot of Lowe’s(1730 N Center Ave) in Somerset on July 2, 2020.

Police report that a 54-year-old was sitting in the driver’s seat of his vehicle, eating lunch just before noon when a second car pulled up beside him. According to the release, a black man was in the passenger seat of the other car and yelled “Hey” at the man before spraying him in the face with some type of chemical liquid.

The passenger then told his driver to “go go go” before speeding off. The 54-year-old was taken to UPMC Somerset for treatment.

Police believe the suspect vehicle may be a burgundy colored midsized SUV, and could possibly have a Virginia license plate.

Anyone with any information is asked to call PSP Somerset at 914-445-4104 and may refer to the incident number 918745.