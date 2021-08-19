Man arrested in Johnstown after refusing to wear mask, officials say

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Philadelphia man was arrested after he “refused to comply with the TSA mask mandate” on board an Armtrak train.

The incident occurred June 13 where 22-year-old Damier Bingham became aggressive toward the train crew when he was told he needed to wear a mask, according to charges filed.

Officials said that Bingham also refused to leave the train, and police were called to arrest him.

Bingham caused a 17-minute delay, “seriously inconveniencing all other passengers on board as well as the host railroad,” the affidavit states.

He was arraigned on charges including disruption of the train facility and disorderly conduct.

An unsecured bail of $2,500 was set, and Bingham’s preliminary hearing is slated for Aug. 24.