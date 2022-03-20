CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An arrest has been made in connection to a shooting that left one hospitalized in Cambria County, according to a press release from District Attorney Greg Neugebauer.

Curry Granger, 36 faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.

The Johnstown Police Department started an investigation after a shooting occurred at the 300 block of 2nd Avenue late Thursday evening into early Friday morning. One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive, according to a press release.

Granger was arrested early Sunday morning in East Taylor Township. He is also detained on an out-of-town warrant.

The Cambria County SERT Team, East Taylor Twp. Police and associated agencies assisted the Johnstown Police Department in the investigation.

“This instance again demonstrates how the community can help to rid our streets of violence – community members stepped up to the plate and cooperated with investigators,” Neugebauer said. “I commend JPD, SERT, East Taylor Twp. Police, and all agencies who worked together to apprehend Granger without any further harm. Violence will continue to be aggressively investigated by law enforcement, and we will continue to work hard day and night to protect our neighborhoods.”

Granger is currently lodged in Cambria County Prison and is awaiting arraignment.