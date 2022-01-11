Man arrested in Altoona after stealing woman’s truck in Clearfield County, police report

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 51-year-old man is facing charges after troopers say he got into an argument with a woman over a mattress before stealing her truck and being arrested by Altoona police.

Troopers were called to a home in Beccaria Township Saturday night, January 8, for a report of a domestic dispute. 51-year-old Howard Hugar had allegedly gotten into an argument with a woman over a mattress before striking her and then stealing her vehicle.

Hugar was later found by Altoona police in the woman’s Ford F-150. He was taken into custody and since released on unsecured bail. He’s facing charges of theft, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, simple assault and criminal mischief.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 18.

