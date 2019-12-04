Live Now
Man arrested for theft confesses to hit & run, another theft

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police from the Rockview unit have arrested a man for robbing an Exxon Gas Station, only to find out he was also part of a hit & run as well as another theft from a local business.

Troopers report that Joshua Lewis-Brown was arrested after police were called for a theft of $210 from the register at Exxon on 514 E Sycamore Road in Snow Shoe Township on November 30.

Brown was later found on SR144 near Old Orchard Lane, they report.

After his arrest, police report that he confessed to a hit & run crash as well as stealing cash from a register in Crawford County.

Police say that Brown was unable to post bail and was placed in the Centre County Jail.

