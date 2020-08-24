Man arrested for shooting grandson dies in prison, DA reports

SOMERSET CO., Pa. (WTAJ) — A Somerset County man, who was arrested in June for shooting and killing his grandson, has died in prison, District Attorney Jeff Thomas confirmed.

Ray Supanick, 80, was at SCI Laurel Highlands after a dispute happened at his home along the 300 block of Beam Church that resulted in him shooting his grandson.

Thomas said that the cause of death is unknown but he was aware of daily dialysis treatment for Supanick.

A “Suggestion of Death” will be filed with the court, which will officially end Mr. Supanick’s case, the District Attorney’s office reported.