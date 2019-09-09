Man arrested for rape solicitation in Somerset County

SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) – Police arrested a man in Meyersdale this Saturday. He’s accused of using his female friend’s identity on a dating app and drawing men to her house in Somerset County to have sex with her.

Police say sixty-nine-year-old Roger Dale Wahl hid a camera in his friend’s bathroom several years ago to capture nude photos. According to police, Wahl used the photos on the dating app where he pretended to be her. One man from the dating site went to the woman’s home, where the suspect solicited him to rape her. Wahl told that man that other men would potentially be solicited to do the same acts with him, as well.

Wahl is now facing multiple charges including rape solicitation, identity theft, and invasion of privacy. Officials say the woman whose identity was stolen was unaware of the situation.