Man arrested for assaulting UPMC nurse

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clinton County man has been arrested for assault following an incident that allegedly occurred at UPMC Altoona last week, according to police.

The affidavit states that around two in the afternoon on July 16, an RN at the hospital was performing her duties when 29-year-old John Epps of Lock Haven jumped out of his bed and assaulted her by shoving her into a wall.

The papers go on to say that the nurse sought treatment for pain to her right shoulder and middle back area.

Epps faces charges of Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault, and Harassment.