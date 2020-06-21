Man arrested for armed robbery of St. Marys grocery store

SAINT MARYS, Pa. (WTAJ) — St. Marys Police report the arrest of a man in connection to the armed robbery of Johnsons Grocery Store.

Police report that Adam Rose Curci was arrested on June 20, after allegedly robbing the grocery store back on November 27, 2019.

Curci is charged with two counts of armed robbery, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person. He was arraigned and placed in Elk County Prison, unable to pay $50,000 cash bail.

A preliminary hearing was scheduled for June 30, 2020.