Man arrested after weekend shooting

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man was arrested on Saturday after a shooting in Saxton that sent another man to the hospital with serious injuries.

Troopers responding to the scene at 504 Branch Street, reportedly located a man with a gunshot wound to the neck. He was transported to Nason Hospital and later airlifted to Conemaugh Hospital for treatment.

The alleged gunman Stephen Heath, 49, of Saxton was subsequently arrested and charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

Heath is currently being held at Bedford County Jail on $100,000 bail.