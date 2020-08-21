Man arrested after uploading child pornography to social media

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Duncansville man has been arrested after authorities say he uploaded pornographic images of underage girls to a private social media account.

Special agents with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force were first notified of the pornographic images by a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTip.

The tip reported that an online user account through the social media website MeWe uploaded five image files allegedly depicting a girl under the age of 18 in sexually explicit situations.

MeWe is a free internet based private social media and social networking service.

Agents were able to obtain IP addresses, an email address, as well as account access to MeWe user “Auz Clar”. A review of the account reportedly revealed six additional pornographic images of underage girls as well as a photo of a man taken in front of a mirror.

An investigation later revealed the identity of the account user and photographed man as Austin Claar, 34, of Duncansville.

A search conducted on Clarrs residence seized numerous electric devices for further forensic analysis. Claar reportedly stated during an interview with special agents that he would upload the pornographic images in an attempt to catch quote “predators” and alert the FBI.

Claar later took back his initial statement and reportedly admitted to being interested in and uploading child pornography. He also alleged to have pleasured himself to child pornography as well as having viewed pornography of girls around four-years-old.

Claar is currently facing charges of sexual abuse of children, possession of child pornography, and criminal use of a communication facility.